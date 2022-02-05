Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Feb. 5, 2022 Updated: Feb. 5, 2022 11:52 a.m.
In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, a tank takes part in a military exercise, in Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, a soldier takes part in a military exercise, in Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a destroyed industrial compound, backdropped by bullet riddled metal panels on a frontline position outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The French president and the German chancellor will head to Moscow and Kyiv in the coming weeks, adding to diplomatic efforts to try to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine and find a way out of the growing tensions.
A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a destroyed industrial compound, backdropped by bullet riddled metal pannels on a frontline position outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The French president and the German chancellor will head to Moscow and Kyiv in the coming weeks, adding to diplomatic efforts to try to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine and find a way out of the growing tensions.
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols along a frontline position outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The French president and the German chancellor will head to Moscow and Kyiv in the coming weeks, adding to diplomatic efforts to try to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine and find a way out of the growing tensions.
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Hundreds of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about a Russian invasion.
Yuri, 12, trains with members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Hundreds of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about a Russian invasion.
Rumia, 59, a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, trains close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Hundreds of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Hundreds of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.
An instructor trains Rumia, 59, a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Hundreds of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about a Russian invasion.
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Hundreds of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about a Russian invasion.
A member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, trains close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Hundreds of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about a Russian invasion.
Demonstrators with Ukrainian national flags rally against Russian aggression in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine. After weeks of talks in various diplomatic formats have led to no major concessions by Russia and the U.S., it's unclear how much impact the trips will have. But Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday that "top-level visits seriously reduce challenges in the sphere of security and upset the Kremlin's plans."
Demonstrators with Ukrainian national flags rally against Russian aggression in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine. After weeks of talks in various diplomatic formats have led to no major concessions by Russia and the U.S., it's unclear how much impact the trips will have. But Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday that "top-level visits seriously reduce challenges in the sphere of security and upset the Kremlin's plans."
Demonstrators with Ukrainian national flags and posters march in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine. After weeks of talks in various diplomatic formats have led to no major concessions by Russia and the U.S., it's unclear how much impact the trips will have. But Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday that "top-level visits seriously reduce challenges in the sphere of security and upset the Kremlin's plans."
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Putin on Friday arrived in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games and talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as the two leaders look to project themselves as a counterweight to the U.S. and its allies.
20 of20
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Saturday sent a pair of long-range nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over its ally Belarus amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the two Tu-22M3 bombers practiced interacting with the Belarusian air force and air defense during a four-hour mission. The flight followed several similar patrols over Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north.
Written By
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV