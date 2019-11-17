Russia providing mood music for House impeachment drama

WASHINGTON (AP) — For all the talk about Ukraine in the House impeachment inquiry, Russia is just off-stage and playing a dominant role in this tale of international intrigue.

As has so often been the case since President Donald Trump took office, Moscow provides the mood music for the unfolding political drama.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Trump last week: “With you, Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin.” She was referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In her testimony before the House impeachment panel last week, diplomat Marie Yovanovitch suggested that the president’s actions played into Putin’s hands.

Rep. Devin Nunes of California is a key Trump ally on Capitol Hill. He has cast the impeachment inquiry as a continuation of the Democrats’ “spectacular implosion of their Russia hoax.”