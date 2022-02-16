Russia makes moves to ease Ukraine tensions; West skeptical VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU and AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2022 Updated: Feb. 16, 2022 12:18 a.m.
1 of18 A Ukrainian serviceman carries an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is all but unheard in Moscow, where pundits and ordinary people alike don't expect President Vladimir Putin to launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Honor guard soldiers attend a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Russia says that some units participating in military exercises will begin returning to their bases. That adds to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Putin said Moscow is ready for security talks with the U.S. and NATO, as the Russian military announced a partial troop withdrawal from drills near Ukraine — new signs that may suggest a Russian invasion of its neighbor isn't imminent despite snowballing Western fears. (Sergey Guneev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Sergey Guneev/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 U.S. Army troops of the 82nd Airborne Division just after arrival at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 and then another 3,000 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017. AP Show More Show Less 5 of18
6 of18 Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Mikhail Klimentyev/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 A U.S. armed forces' medical helicopter landing at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, as planes continue to bring troops and equipment of the U.S. 82nd Airborne Division. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 and then another 3,000 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017. AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 A Ukrainian serviceman runs during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Russia said Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 A Ukrainian serviceman fires an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is all but unheard in Moscow, where pundits and ordinary people alike don't expect President Vladimir Putin to launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 10 of18
11 of18 President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 Soldiers of German forces Bundeswehr preparing for their deployment to Lithuania at the barracks on the Jaegerbrueck military training area in Torgelow, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Bernd Wuestneck/dpa via AP) Bernd Wuestneck/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, Russian army tanks move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. In what could be another sign that the Kremlin would like to lower the temperature, Russia's Defense Ministry announced Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, Russian army tanks move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. In what could be another sign that the Kremlin would like to lower the temperature, Russia's Defense Ministry announced Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Ukrainian servicemen wait in formation before an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is all but unheard in Moscow, where pundits and ordinary people alike don't expect President Vladimir Putin to launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 People attend a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Russia says that some units participating in military exercises will begin returning to their bases. That adds to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia made two overtures to ease tensions around Ukraine — reporting a pullback of troops near its neighbor and welcoming talks with the West. But the United States and its allies said they needed evidence of the troop movements and that the threat of a Russian invasion still loomed.
For the second day Tuesday, there were signs of hope that Europe might avoid war following weeks of escalating East-West tensions as Moscow massed around 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine and held massive military drills. Those moves led to dire warnings from Washington, London and other European capitals that Russia was preparing to roll into Ukraine.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU and AAMER MADHANI