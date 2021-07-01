Rumsfeld, a cunning leader who oversaw a ruinous Iraq war ROBERT BURNS, AP National Security Writer Jul 1, 2021 Updated: Jul 1, 2021 12:14 a.m.
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 1974, file photo, President Gerald Ford and presidential assistant Donald Rumsfeld huddle over bills during work session in Vail, Colo. The president was spending a working holiday at the ski resort with his family.
FILE - In this April 1969 file photo, President Richard M. Nixon announces in Washington the appointment of Rep. Donald Rumsfeld, left, of Illinois, as director of the Office of Economic Opportunity, and as a presidential assistant with cabinet rank.
FILE - In this November 1975 file photo, White House Chief of Staff Donald Rumsfeld, right, and his deputy, Richard Cheney, meet with reporters at the White House in Washington. During the news conference, Rumsfeld was named by President Gerald Ford to replace James Schlesinger secretary of defense and Cheney replaced Rumsfeld as White House Chief of Staff.
FILE - In this November 1974 file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, left, Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Deng Xiaoping and White House Chief of Staff Donald Rumsfeld sit in the banquet site at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2011, file photo, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld speaks to politicians and academics during a luncheon on security in rising Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan.
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2008, file photo, former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld speaks at the dedication of Pentagon Memorial.
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld attends a wreath laying ceremony with former President George W. Bush and Defense Secretary Mark Esper on the grounds of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial at the Pentagon.
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2008, file photo, with former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld next to him, President George W. Bush concludes his remarks during a memorial ceremony at the Pentagon, marking the 7th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the Pentagon and World Trade Center.
10 of10
WASHINGTON (AP) — Calling Donald H. Rumsfeld energetic was like calling the Pacific wide. When others would rest, he would run. While others sat, he stood. But try as he might, at the pinnacle of his career as defense secretary he could not outmaneuver the ruinous politics of the Iraq war.
Regarded by former colleagues as equally smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, Rumsfeld had a storied career in government under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America. After retiring in 2008 he headed the Rumsfeld Foundation to promote public service and to work with charities that provide services and support for military families and wounded veterans.