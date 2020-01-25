Ruling upholds judge's cremation order over mother's wishes

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona appellate court ruling upholds a probate judge's order for cremation of a man's remains over the wishes of his mother.

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruling Thursday in a Pima County case cited testimony by the man's girlfriend and father that the man wanted his remains to be cremated.

The man's mother objected, saying that went against her religious preferences and that she thought he should be buried.

The ruling said the conflict between the man's parents as decision-makers identified under state law left it up to the probate judge to resolve the dispute.

The ruling also said state law doesn't compel the probate judge to put the mother's religious preferences over her son's wishes.