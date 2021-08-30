Ruling finds FBI agent, officer justified in fatal shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An FBI agent and a local police officer were justified in the fatal shooting of a man who shot at them during a federal-local task force operation in Hartford in January, a prosecutor concluded Monday.
FBI Special Agent Frederick Reeder and New Britain Detective Christopher Kiely fired in self-defense at Benicio Vasquez, who fired one shot at them but missed while trying to flee on foot after crashing into police vehicles and nearly running over an officer, New Haven State's Attorney Patrick Griffin said in his report.