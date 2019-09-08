Rule changes to combat damage from wildlife considered

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Conservation is considering changing state regulations to help landowners combat damage from wildlife and feral hogs.

The department said in a news release this week the proposals would allow a conservation agent to authorize such as thermal imaging to take wildlife causing damage to private property.

Landowners would have to obtain written authorization to use thermal imaging or night vision equipment for wildlife.

Another change would allow a landowner's representative to use thermal imagery or night vision equipment to eliminate feral hogs from the landowner's property, with the permission of a conservation agent. Currently, landowners can use thermal imagery and night vision equipment on their own property.

The agency is seeking public comment through Oct. 31 and will make a final decision on Dec. 13.