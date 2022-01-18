Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press Jan. 18, 2022 Updated: Jan. 18, 2022 5:51 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued a new batch of subpoenas Tuesday to some of Donald Trump’s closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani, as the committee inches closer to the former president.
The committee is continuing to widen its scope into Trump’s orbit, this time demanding information and testimony from Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn. All four publicly defended the president and his baseless voter fraud claims in the months after the 2020 election.