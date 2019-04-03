Rouses headquarters to move, to open distribution center

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Rouses Markets, a grocery store chain with stores across the Gulf Coast, is moving its headquarters.

The Courier reports the chain will move its corporate offices from Thibodaux to Schriever, about ten miles down the road.

The company said in a press release this week that they had purchased the 32-acre property last week.

About 150 jobs will move from the old location to the new one.

The company's CEO, Donny Rouse, also says they will open their first distribution center. That will add 200 to 300 new employees over the next year.

He says the new headquarters is something the company needs as it continues to grow.

Rouses employs more than 6,300 people and has locations stretching from Louisiana to Gulf Shores, Alabama.

