Rosen brings House staff, Reid veterans to new Senate office

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's incoming Sen. Jacky Rosen is bringing staffers from her U.S. House office to her new role in the Senate, along with veterans of former longtime Sen. Harry Reid's office.

Rosen announced Wednesday that she is hiring Dara Cohen, her chief of staff in the House, as her new Senate chief of staff. The Democrat is also bringing over Grand Dubler, who was her legislative director in the House, to take the same role.

She's hired Jorge Silva, who worked for the Latino Victory Fund, Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and Reid, to be deputy chief of staff and communications adviser. John Fossum, who worked for Reid and other senators, will be Rosen's administrative director.

Outgoing state lawmaker Nelson Araujo, who lost a November election for secretary of state, is becoming Rosen's state director.