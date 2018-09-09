Roof collapses at Kentucky post office; no one injured

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — A fire official says no one was injured when a roof collapsed at a Kentucky post office.

Winchester Fire Battalion Chief Christopher Whiteley tells news outlets an addition on the side of the post office collapsed Sunday in Winchester.

He says as many as 18 employees were at the building but not in the area that collapsed and they were able to get out.

Heavy rains were occurring at the time of the collapse. The cause remains under investigation.