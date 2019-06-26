Romano elected chairman of Connecticut Republicans

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans have re-elected JR Romano as chairman of the state party, despite the GOP losing legislative seats and the governor's race in the last election.

Romano was overwhelmingly elected Tuesday night to a two-year term by the 74-member State Central Committee. He told Republicans the party has made "great strides" and will continue to develop and grow its grassroots operations, building a foundation for the next two years. The next presidential election is in 2020.

The 40-year-old Romano has held the job for four years. While blamed by some Republicans for the 2018 election losses, Romano's supporters contend he doesn't deserve all the culpability.

Besides Romano, the GOP elected Sue Hatfield of Pomfret as vice chairman, Laurie Williamson of Darien as secretary, and Chuck Pyne of Woodbridge as treasurer.