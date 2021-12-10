Romania enforces new travel measures over omicron concerns

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania on Friday introduced new travel restrictions and isolation measures for people entering the country as officials seek to avert another health care crisis following the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Romania, a European Union country of about 19 million, faced its deadliest period of the pandemic through October and November and has so far confirmed three cases of omicron, which is thought to be more contagious than the previous coronavirus variant.