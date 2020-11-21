Rockefeller Center skating rink opens for holidays

NEW YORK (AP) — The iconic Rockefeller Center ice-skating rink is set to open in a limited way on time for the holidays.

The sunken rink located in midtown Manhattan will begin welcoming skaters Saturday afternoon as part of a tradition going back to the 1930s, according to the Rockefeller Center webside.

The rink is operating at a reduced capacity, with skate time limited to 50 minutes. Masks are required as a futher pandemic safety measure.

The website says there’s legend that the rink was inspired by “a Depression-era skate salesman who demonstrated his product by skating on the frozen water of the Rockefeller Center fountain.” It officially opened as a “skating pond” on Christmas Day 1936. It was supposed by temporary but became so popular it became a permanent fixture for the holiday season.