Rock climber dies after a 140-foot fall in Sandia Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a rock climber has died after falling about 140 feet in the Sandia Mountains east of Albuquerque.

Bernalillo County Fire Department officials say several people were on a rock-climbing excursion when one climber slipped and fell Saturday morning.

The name of the victim hasn't been released yet.

Authorities say the victim was repelling off the Clandestine Wall on the north side of the Sandia Crest and fell after a possible equipment malfunction.

Numerous law enforcement and search and rescue agencies attempted to recover the body throughout the day but called off the operation around 7 p.m. due to rain and terrain that was dangerous for a helicopter.

They are trying to recover the body again on Sunday.