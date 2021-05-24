Robert Redford's Sundance brand opens store in Westport May 24, 2021 Updated: May 24, 2021 11:24 a.m.
The lifestyle store Sundance opened a location in Westport May 13, 2021
A piece of the American West just landed in downtown Westport, as the lifestyle brand Sundance has opened a location at 97 Main St.
It’s the first store in the Northeast for the Utah-based brand, which was founded in 1989 by actor and filmmaker Robert Redford. The upscale lifestyle chain — which has 19 stores nationwide — sells clothing, jewelry, art, home decor and other items.
