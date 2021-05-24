Robert Redford's Sundance brand opens store in Westport

A piece of the American West just landed in downtown Westport, as the lifestyle brand Sundance has opened a location at 97 Main St.

It’s the first store in the Northeast for the Utah-based brand, which was founded in 1989 by actor and filmmaker Robert Redford. The upscale lifestyle chain — which has 19 stores nationwide — sells clothing, jewelry, art, home decor and other items.

Sundance, which also does business online at www.sundancecatalog.com, prides itself in cultivating “a customer who aspires to the casual, independent and artistic nature of the lifestyle,” said Sundance CEO Matey Erdos. Based on that, Westport was a good fit with the brand, she said.

“(It) is an authentic village — inviting,warm and creative in spirit, providing a strong sense of place and community, all of which our store evokes,” she said.

Redford originally founded the store to promote artists and craftspeople from all other the world. Erdos said the company promotes itself as “an authentic lifestyle, with a strong heritage deeply rooted in the American West.”

The Westport store is one of three that Sundance has added this year. The location offers 3,290 square feet of space, and had its soft opening May 13. A formal grand opening event is planned for the fall.

Erdo said she is confident that the new location will be a hit with Westporters — both those who are new to Sundance and those who are already familiar with it through its website.

“We are confident that our most loyal customers will adore our new location where they can celebrate the Sundance casual lifestyle through our thoughtfully curated collection and our selection of artists,” she said. “We expect that our beautiful store will bring new customers to the brand who will also find delight in the Sundance experience. We look forward to being connected to the Westport community for years to come.”