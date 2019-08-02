Robbery charges for Stamford man

Jose Alvarez. Jose Alvarez. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Robbery charges for Stamford man 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 19-year-old Stamford man was charged with robbery after allegedly being involved in a cellphone exchange gone wrong.

On July 8 at 4:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Saugatuck Avenue on report of a robbery. A victim told police he had been robbed of $165 by two occupants of a vehicle that had since left the scene.

According to police, the victim was in Westport to meet an acquaintance. Police were told the victim had spoken with this acquaintance through social media and had arranged to purchase a cellphone in exchange for an older phone and $165 in cash.

When the victim attempted to make the exchange, the passenger grabbed the cash and the driver sped away, police said. The victim told police he tried to hang on to the vehicle’s door, but the driver then began to drive recklessly.

The victim then enlisted the assistance of a friend who lived in the area, stating he and this friend attempted to follow the suspect onto Interstate 95. However, the two eventually lost contact with the suspect vehicle after it exited in the town of Fairfield, police said.

The victim reportedly provided officers with the occupants’ description, the vehicle’s license plate and a photo he had taken of the car. After an investigation, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jose Alvarez, police said.

On Aug. 1, members of Westport’s detective bureau arrived at Alvarez’s home in Stamford and took him into custody. He was charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree, and second-degree endangerment.

Alvarez was able to post bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Aug. 12.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com