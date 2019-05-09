Road paving program to begin May 13

WESTPORT — The spring Novachip paving program will begin with the pre-milling of roads on May 13, Public Works Director Peter Ratkiewich announced Thursday afternoon.

Actual paving will take place one week later on May 20.

“If inclement weather delays the program, it will continue as soon as conditions allow,” the announcement read.

Affected roads are Bayberry Lane, Catamount Road, Tupelo Road, Cardinal Lane and the southern portion of Compo Road South. Residents are urged to use caution when driving or walking in these areas.

For information or questions, contact the Department of Public Works at 203-341-1120.