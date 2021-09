WESTPORT — The remnants of Ida have caused some flooding and power outages and local schools to open late on Thursday.

Westport schools had a two-hour delayed opening Thursday due to the storm.

Westport Police Lt. Dave Wolf said most flooded roadways in town were passable, though Greens Farms at Center Street was closed and tapered off, as was 405 Greens Farms Road.

In Weston, First Selectwoman Sam Nestor reported Thursday morning there were several road blockages from Wednesday night's storm, at Calvin Road, the Good Hill Road Extension/OakWood Road and River Road at Hidden Hill Road.

Thursday morning there were 271 power outages in Weston, down from 399 Wednesday night.

“We are working with Eversource to get us all up and running as soon as possible,” Nestor said in a bulletin to residents.

Nestor advised residents should not attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

"Consider major delays to morning commutes and allow for extra time to travel," she said.

She advised any other residents whose roads are blocked to call 203-222-2600. Those with power outages were advised to call Eversource at 800-286-2000.