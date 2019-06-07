Limited service on River Line due to emergency inspections

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Commuters who ride New Jersey Transit's River Line are facing limited service because of emergency inspections and repairs after some wheels on a light rail car failed to meet safety standards.

The agency on Friday is returning cars once they pass inspection, but supplemental bus service is available until the line that connects Trenton with Camden is back to strength.

NJ Transit says a preliminary inspection indicated there was a defect in a single batch of wheels that were delivered by the original manufacturer. The comprehensive inspection is being conducted "out of an abundance of caution."

NJ Transit is operating special express bus service between four of its highest ridership stations. The stations are Trenton Transit Center, Florence, Beverly/Edgewater Park and Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden.