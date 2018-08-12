Ring returned to man after 45 years in a pond

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A man in Massachusetts has been reunited with his class ring decades after it was lost.

A gold ring slipped off the finger of Glenn Pelrine in a Middleboro pond as he waterskied one summer day in 1973. He thought the ring, engraved with his signature from the Franklin Institute in Boston, was lost forever. The Patriot Ledger reports Carl Reed Jr. was metal detecting over the water with the detector came upon something in four feet of water. He dug in and pulled out Pelrine's ring.

After wiping away 45 years of muck, an employee at a jewelry store was able to read Pelrine's name, and found him on Facebook. Reed was able to connect Pelrine with his ring, which he received in 1971 after graduating with a degree in civil engineering.

___

Information from: The (Quincy, Mass.) Patriot Ledger, http://www.patriotledger.com