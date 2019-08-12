Suspected intruder arrested in Weston

WESTON — A 57-year-old Ridgefield man was charged after allegedly trespassing at a Wood Hill residence and initially refusing to leave.

On July 25, police were dispatched to a residence on Wood Hill road on report of a burglary in progress. The resident, who was working in his home office, was alerted by his dog barking. According to police, there were no knocks or the door, and no one rang the doorbell.

When the resident went to his living room, he saw a white male who, when questioned, said he was “looking for private equity partners.” The resident reportedly asked the man to leave the house multiple times, but the man did not leave until the resident said he was going to call the police.

The man then left the house in a Green Jeep Wrangler. The door to the resident’s house was closed and unlocked, police said, and nothing was reported missing. Officers also canvassed nearby homes to see if a similar incident occurred, but none were reported.

While later traveling on Georgetown Road, police observed the described Green Jeep Wrangler. Assistance was requested from the Redding police, and the jeep came to a stop at the town line of Redding and Weston, police said. The driver, identified as Paul MacDonald, was then arrested and taken into custody.

MacDonald allegedly said he entered the house at Wood Hill road because it was a business. However, officers said he could not recall how he located the business and said he did not have an appointment. Officers also found a yellow piece of paper with the residence’s address written on it, police said.

MacDonald was issued a misdemeanor summons for first-degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. He was released on a written promise to appear at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Aug. 2.

