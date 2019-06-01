Rickshaw rides to help disabled enjoy Hop River rail trail

BOLTON, Conn. (AP) — A group of Connecticut outdoor enthusiasts is offering people with mobility issues access to one of the state's rail trails.

Bike-Walk Bolton will be providing bicycle-pulled rickshaw rides along the Hop River Trail on Saturday as part of the Connecticut Forest and Park Association's Connecticut Trials weekend. They also will have adaptive trikes available for those who want to try them.

The Saturday afternoon event, Walkn' and Rollin' at the Hop , is open to everyone, including wheelchair and adaptive bike users.

It will include a five-mile trip on the trail, beginning at Bolton Notch, with docents located at selected points to share the history and geology of the former rails bed.