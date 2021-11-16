Richardson adds to diplomatic wins with journalist's release WILL WEISSERT and ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 4:57 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Richardson's success in helping secure journalist Danny Fenster's release from a Myanmar prison is the latest demonstration of the former New Mexico governor's knack for flying into some of the most closed societies on earth and persuading those in charge to do Washington a favor.
From Iraq to Sudan to North Korea, Richardson has repeatedly proven willing to talk with dictators, military juntas and reclusive strongmen — forging relationships with notorious regimes outside formal diplomatic channels.
Written By
WILL WEISSERT and ERIC TUCKER