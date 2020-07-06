Rhode Island's gas prices edge up a penny

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island edged up by a penny, AAA Northeast said Monday.

The current average of $2.10 per gallon is 1 cent higher than a week ago, but remanins 63 cents lower than the Rhode Island price one year ago.

The Rhode Island price is also 8 cents per gallon cheaper than the national average.

A drop in demand amid an increase in supplies comes as many states report increases in COVID-19 cases, potentially causing Americans to reconsider outings, AAA said.

However, people who did drive over the weekend, paid prices not seen on Independence Day in years.

“Independence Day weekend gas prices were nearly 60 cents cheaper than last year and on top of that, they were the most inexpensive prices seen for the holiday since 2004,” spokesman Lloyd Albert said in a statement.