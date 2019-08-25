Rhode Island officials ask for input on the state's forests

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island environmental officials are asking for the public's input on the state's forests.

The Department of Environmental Management says feedback from an online survey will be used to develop strategies to conserve forest landscapes, protect forests from harm and enhance public benefits from trees and forests.

DEM Director Janet Coit says they're hoping to hear from people who own forestland, appreciate forest landscapes or engage in recreational activities in forests.

The survey closes Aug. 31.

The State Forest Action Plan, first completed in 2010, must be updated every 10 years. The revision to the plan will include an assessment of the condition of trees and forests within state boundaries.