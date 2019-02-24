Rhode Island offers new commercial fishing licenses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is offering a limited number of new commercial fishing licenses to state residents for shellfish harvesting this year.

The state Department of Environmental Management is accepting applications for new commercial fishing licenses through Thursday.

DEM says 33 new quahog endorsements will be issued and six new soft shell clam endorsements will be issued. The state awards endorsements on commercial fishing licenses for the commercial harvest of quahogs and the commercial harvest of soft shell clams.

DEM is also offering 15 new restricted finfish endorsements to residents and non-residents. This allows for the commercial harvest of any of the five species of restricted finfish, summer flounder, scup, striped bass, black sea bass and tautog.

Recreational freshwater fishing licenses are also available for the 2019 season, which begins March 1.