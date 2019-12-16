Rhode Island launches new central voter registration system

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has launched a new central voter registration system, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said Monday.

Gorbea announced the successful launch of the computer database that houses the state's list of registered voters and acts as Rhode Island's election management system. The state began using the system earlier this month, replacing a 14-year-old database.

Gorbea, a Democrat, said it's a “major step forward in the security and integrity of our voter rolls.”

Stonewall Solutions, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island built it.

Gorbea's office said previously that the system cost nearly $520,000 to build and will cost about $60,000 to maintain it. The funding comes from $3 million in federal funds allocated to Rhode Island through the Help America Vote Act.

The Rhode Island Board of Elections and local election officials from several municipalities were consulted as the system was designed. Elections officials from every municipality participated in training.