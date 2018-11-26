Rhode Island casino to be 1st in region for sports betting

LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — A casino in Rhode Island is becoming the first in New England to accept bets on professional sports.

Sports betting begins at Twin River Casino's Lincoln location Monday afternoon.

Rhode Island is the first New England state to legalize sports betting since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law this year that made most sports gambling illegal.

Legislative leaders, Dominick Ruggerio and Nicholas Mattiello, and John Taylor, chairman of Twin River Worldwide Holdings, will place the ceremonial first bets.

Twin River's casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton are the only two places where bets will be accepted, for now.

Twin River expects to begin sports betting in Tiverton in December. Bets must be placed in person.

Rhode Island plans to explore ways to expand sports betting in the future.