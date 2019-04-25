Rhode Island House passes bill to encourage food donations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island House has passed legislation that attempts to encourage more food donations.

Lawmakers approved the bill Thursday, advancing it to the Senate.

Introduced by Democratic Rep. Alex Marszalkowski,of Cumberland, the bill establishes comprehensive immunity provisions for people donating food to food banks.

A House commission found that a fear of lawsuits prevented restaurants, schools and food producers from donating excess food, according to The Westerly Sun .

The newspaper reports the state health department and the food dealers and hospitality associations resisted similar bills previously, but now support this legislation to reduce food waste and curb hunger.

Marszalkowski, a farmer, says he's keenly aware of the importance of avoiding waste. He's seeking to stop good food from getting thrown away while people go hungry in the same community.