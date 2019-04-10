Rhode Island House passes 2 bills for firefighter overtime

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island House of Representatives has overwhelming passed two bills mandating overtime for firefighters, despite protests from municipal leaders.

The bills passed Tuesday night, advancing to the Senate.

One measure would strike from state law an exemption that shields municipalities from having to pay firefighters overtime after 42 hours.

The other bill would mandate overtime pay after 42 hours in Tiverton, Central Coventry and North Kingstown. These communities haven't already adopted a lower overtime threshold than the federal standard of 53 hours.

The Providence Journal reports that retired firefighter Michael Morin, a Woonsocket Democrat, led the floor fight for the overtime, arguing municipalities don't negotiate with firefighters fairly.

The Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns says the bills would allow the state to interfere in local governance decisions.