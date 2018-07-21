Reward offered after pregnant dolphin found shot to death

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — More than $6,000 is up for grabs after a pregnant dolphin was found shot to death in South Mississippi.

The bottlenose dolphin was found April 30 on a Waveland beach. A necropsy report received by marine officials this week is leading the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to search for answers. NOAA says the report shows that the mammal had been killed by a gunshot, causing both the mama and baby to die. The report says a small-caliber bullet was found in the dolphin's lung.

WLOX-TV reports a $6,500 reward is being offered for information about the death by multiple groups including Lightkeepers, Humane Society of the United States, CetLaw, Oceans Experience and Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder.

Anonymous tips can be called into the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964.

