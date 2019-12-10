Revolutionary war veteran re-interred after tomb restoration

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Decayed by years of weather damage, overgrown vegetation, poor mid-century preservation techniques and vandalism, restoration specialist Chris Taylor was able to push into the wooden burial tomb door of Marlborough war veteran Robert Eames with ease.

“There were beer bottles in there and all kinds of trash and litter from kids hanging out and partying,” said Cody Sumner, who works with Taylor at their family’s monument and restoration business, Colonial Stone in Plymouth.

Inside Eames’ casket at Wilson Cemetery, they discovered loose bones of what they thought only belonged to Eames, a solider who fought in the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. But according to a local archeologist, Eames wasn’t the only one resting there – the remains of a female were found there, too, said Colonial Stone owner Frank Drollet.

Those bones were determined to be that of Eames’ wife, said Drollet. Lydia Harrington died 16 years before her husband, according to “History of the Town of Marlborough, Middlesex County, Massachusetts, from its First Settlement in 1657 to 1861,” a book written by Charles Hudson in 1862 outlining the town’s genealogy.

Harrington had 10 children with Eames, said Marlborough resident and Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Sargent, of the Navy Reserve and trustee of the Marlborough Historical Society.

It’s unknown how she died and why she was buried with Eames, said Drollet.

“Odd they didn’t mention that,” he said during Eames’ re-interment ceremony Saturday morning at Wilson Cemetery, held by the city of Marlborough. Drollet and several of his employees were tasked with refurbishing the final resting place of Eames and his wife, which included demolishing the weathered burial tomb that was deteriorating and covered with moss. Now, the tomb is secured by a small black door, outlined by pillars of granite with stone walls to its left and right, also featuring Eames’ refurbished plaque.

Strapped with muskets and black tricorne hats, Sudbury Militia carried Eames to his restored resting site with an American flag laid over his casket, later firing a rifle volley in his honor. After placing the casket inside the tomb, a wreath with yellow, blue and white flowers was placed in front of its door, along with a flapping American flag.

“It was quite an honor to be part of this,” said Sumner.

Sumner, along with Taylor, Drollet and fellow restoration specialists Glen Taylor and Christina and Raffaella Crays, took about five weeks to complete the project, finishing it about a month ago.

“By bringing Robert Eames back to a pristine resting place at Wilson Cemetery, we not only show respect for a fallen hero but also openly honor the character of all Marlborough’s residents, past and present,” said Mayor Arthur Vigeant, who emphasized the city’s desire to revitalize its cemeteries. The ceremony was fittingly held on Dec. 7 - National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day - as Pearl Harbor “opened a floodgate of enlistments to protect America’s homeland,” Vigeant said, adding that Eames heard the call of Lexington and did not hesitate to enlist was “one of America’s first Minute Men.”

Born in 1738 and dying in 1821, Eames began serving at age 19 before answering the Lexington Alarm on April 19, 1775, said Sargent. According to Hudson’s book, Eames was in his late 30s at the time. He served under the command of fellow Marlborough patriot Capt. Daniel Barnes, then again at the Siege of Boston, said Sargent.

Eames served for 13 weeks and six days in that siege, before enlisting in the Continental Army for eight months in 1777, he said.

“Service was a family affair, as his brother James and two sons Aaron and Moses also served during the war,” said Sargent.

“I just think it’s demonstrative of Marlborough as a community, what we see here today – this effort,” said state Rep. Danielle Gregoire, D-Marlborough. “It’s important that we celebrate our history because without it, we wouldn’t be able to move forward as a community.”

Eames’ remains were removed in early October by Collins Funeral Home Director Richard Collins and stored at his property until the tomb restoration was completed. The Marlborough Department of Public Works and Colonial Stone restored the burial tomb inside and out, along with cleaning, repairing and straightening more than 140 monuments at Wilson Cemetery, which lies near Evergreen Cemetery. Some of the restored tombstones had previously sunk underneath the ground and were barely visible among the overgrown grass, said Vigeant.

“Robert (Eames) was a husband, father, patriot and he was a townie – a Marlborough townie,” said Quartermaster Tim Tonner, of the Sudbury Companies of Militia & Minute. “In some ways, I suppose he still is ... as a fellow townie, what I wouldn’t give to join him in a beer at The Prospector (on Lincoln Street)... or pardon me, the American Legion.”

Eames’ tomb can be found toward the front of Wilson Cemetery on the far left.

Online: https://bit.ly/38lql3P