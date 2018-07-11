Review: Serious complaints against deputies mishandled

SEATTLE (AP) — A review by an outside consultant has found issues with the way the King County Sheriff's Office classifies misconduct complaints and says the current system has caused several serious allegations against deputies to go uninvestigated.

The Seattle Times reports the review by the Connecticut-based Daigle Law Group found that the sheriff's office wrongly categorized at least 95 of the 250 complaints it reviewed as insignificant or otherwise dismissed with little or no scrutiny.

The review states that because of the office's system, multiple complaints against deputies — including allegations of sexual assault, false arrest, an illegal and false reporting — weren't investigated.

Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht's Chief of Staff Liz Rocca told the Metropolitan King County Council's Law and Justice Committee on Tuesday that Johanknecht has made improvements to the system.

