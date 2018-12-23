Retired federal Judge Barbara Hackett dies at age 90

DETROIT (AP) — Retired federal Judge Barbara Hackett has died in her southeastern Michigan home. She was 90.

U.S. District Court in Detroit spokesman David Ashenfelter says Hackett's family alerted court officials to her early Sunday death in Brighton, northwest of Detroit.

Hackett spent more than two decades on the federal bench in Detroit as a magistrate and district judge. She was appointed in 1973 as a magistrate judge for the Eastern District of Michigan. The court says she was first woman to hold that position.

Hackett left the court in 1984, but was appointed two years later by President Ronald Reagan to the U.S. District Court bench.

She transferred in 1997 to the U.S. Courthouse in Ann Arbor and retired in 2000 due to health reasons.

Funeral services were pending Sunday.