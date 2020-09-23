Restaurants to be allowed to use bar areas for food service

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts restaurants will soon be able seat up to 10 people at a table and use their bar areas to serve food, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.

The moves that take effect Monday are intended to help the industry that has faced severe restrictions intended to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We hope these updates also help Main Street shops and restaurants," the Republican governor said during a news briefing at the Mill City BBQ & Brew restaurant in Lowell.

The 10-person-per-table limit is up from six.

Bar areas can be used for food service as long as proper distancing measures remain in place, he said.

“No standing around the bar, OK?" Baker said.

The changes were made based on the experiences of other states that “clearly” shows restaurants can safely use bar areas, he said.

They also come at a time when approaching colder weather makes outdoor dining less viable.

The state's Stop The Spread program that offers free testing in 18 cities and towns around the state with high levels of virus transmission will be extended until the end of October, said.

___

COLLEGE OUTBREAK

A Massachusetts college has shut down a dormitory and placed more than 250 students in quarantine or isolation after more than a dozen tested for the coronavirus.

Seventeen students who live in the residence hall have tested positive, according to a statement from Merrimack College, a private Roman Catholic school in North Andover.

Of the 266 students who live in the dorm, more than 250 are quarantining off campus, and the remaining students are isolating in campus-designated spaces, according to the statement.

They will attend classes remotely for at least 14 days.

The dorm will be thoroughly cleaned before students are allowed to return, the school said.

All other students will be tested.