Restaurants frustrated over Baltimore's virus restrictions

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore restaurant owners who invested substantial amounts of money to make outdoor diners comfortable in cold weather are expressing frustration over new coronavirus restrictions.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that new restrictions from the city's mayor will shut down all indoor and outdoor dining starting Friday evening.

Jesse Sandlin, the owner of restaurant Sally O's, invested more than $10,000 in heaters and a duct system. She said outdoor seating is so much safer than dining inside.

But Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said the current surge of virus cases required more drastic action to stop the spread.

“Unfortunately, with the volume of new cases that we are seeing ... activities such as eating, drinking and smoking in close proximity to others should not continue,” she said at a Thursday news conference.

