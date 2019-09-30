Restaurant Week returns featuring 24 eateries

Rio Bravo Tacos & Tequila readies to open at 77 North Main St. in Norwalk, Conn., its third location after restaurants in Fairfield and Westport. Rio Bravo is taking space previously occupied by Sweet Lucy Lynn's and before that John Dough's Pizza in the neoclassical Murvon Building. less Rio Bravo Tacos & Tequila readies to open at 77 North Main St. in Norwalk, Conn., its third location after restaurants in Fairfield and Westport. Rio Bravo is taking space previously occupied by Sweet Lucy ... more Photo: Alexander Soule / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Alexander Soule / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Restaurant Week returns featuring 24 eateries 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Week, which actually spans two weeks, has returned.

The event comes as part of the “Eat Local” campaign to promote area restaurants that began with the Slice of Saugatuck, the organization announced last week. The event will run from Sept. 30 through Oct. 13 and features 24 eateries offering a variety of meals and deals.

Instead of a single price for all places, each restaurant has set their own price ranging from $15 to $30 for lunch and $25 to $40 for diner. Brunch for $15 and up is also being offered by some locations.

As part of Restaurant Week, owners will have the opportunity to show what makes their restaurant unique. Helen Zervos, owner of Tavern on Main, said the two-week event provides an opportunity not only for the community, but restaurant owners as well.

“It brings the price point down and also gets people to come back to try some of our special items we have on our menu,” she said.

Tavern on Main will feature a lunch menu that serves two courses for $15. Zervos said the dinner menu will also offer three courses for $35.

More Information Restaraunts participating in this year’s Restaraunt Week 190 Main Amis Boathouse Harvest Julian’s Kitchen Le Penguin Mama Chow Pane E Bene Pink Sumo Rio Bravo Rive Bistro Rizzutos Rothbard Ale & Larder Sakura Restaraunt Spotted Horse Tavern Tarantino Tarry Lodge Tavern on Main Terrain Garden Cafe The Gray Goose The Meatball Shop Tutti’s Restaraunt Via Sforza Wafu Korean Barbecue

Newer restaurants will also participate in the event that recognizes Westport’s diverse array of restaurants.

Joe Choniski, assistant general manager at the Meatball Shop, said while his restaurant has only been open for four months they have already received an overwhelmingly positive reception.

“We’re supportive of the local community and we’re excited to get newcomers as well as new people in our shop to have a good time and enjoy our food,” Choniski said.

The Meatball Shop aims to show off its casual vibe that has attracted customers of all ages, he said. The restaurant will offer a $20 lunch special that will include an appetizer and main course. The store will also have a $30 dinner special that will offer a range of appetizers, such as Mini Buffalo Balls, a main course and an ice cream sandwich with a customer’s choice of homemade cookies.

“We’re also looking to extend the menu soon to have different entrees,” Choniski added.

Restaurant Week is being sponsored by Castlekeep Advisors, WEBE 108 and WICC 600 where radio commercials and contest giveaways to promote the event will be ongoing.

To view the restaurant's participating and their menus, customers can visit www.westportwestonchamber.com/restarauntweek

