NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Two Nantucket residents have sued leading town officials alleging they were “muzzled” when they asked why the investigation into racist graffiti at the African Meeting House on the island in 2018 was taking so long.

James Barros and Rose Marie Samuels, who are Black, said in the suit filed last month in Nantucket Superior Court that their free speech rights were violated during public meetings, the Cape Cod Times reported Tuesday.