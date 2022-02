WESTPORT — Two residents argue in a letter sent by their lawyer that the current makeup of TEAM Westport violates several requirements in the town charter and state laws and so the committee cannot legally conduct business.

In a letter sent to First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker, Vincent Marino, an attorney from Marino, Zabel & Schellenberg, states TEAM Westport is made up of too many Democrats, two residents of other towns and members who have served more time than allowed in the town charter.

Marino represents Westport residents Zack Alcyone and Camilo Riano.

“Since its establishment, the committee’s membership has failed to satisfy the minority representation requirement and has included ineligible members,” Marino said. “As a result, the committee has conducted business in violation of the law, and in recent years, in absence of a quorum.”

Town Attorney Ira Bloom said the town “is in the process of reviewing it.”

Tooker and TEAM Westport Chairman Harold Bailey did not immediately return requests for comment.

Tooker said she’s requested advice from the town attorney’s office “in order to address and respond to each of the alleged violations posed by Attorney Marino in his letter.”

“As first selectwoman, I am fully committed to maintaining and preserving the original mission of TEAM Westport,” she said.

The mission says the group was established to “advise the appropriate town officials as to specific actions that may be taken to achieve and celebrate a more welcoming, multicultural Westport/Weston community.” The commttee’s recommendations are only advisory.

“The town of Westport will proceed forward with these worthy goals as set forth many years ago by the RTM,” Tooker said.

The Westport Representative Town Meeting established the committee in 2005 and authorized the first selectman to appoint members to it. The appointed members had to be residents of the town, could not hold their appointed position for more than eight consecutive years and required minority representation, according to the charter.

“The composition of the committee fails to comply with the charter and also violates state law,” Marino said.

Marino also said the charter and state statute limit the number of members appointed to the committee from one political party. The maximum number of members that TEAM Westport can have from one party is nine, however, it currently consists of 14 members, 11 of whom are Democrats, Marino wrote.

“Almost all of the members are registered Democrats. Accordingly, the committee has been operating in violation of the law. All action taken by it is illegal and void,” Marino said.

Marino said the committee’s action is further “compounded” because a Weston resident and a Redding resident serve on it and argues they should be removed immediately. He said two other members are also not registered electors in Westport.

Lastly, in response to members of the board holding positions for longer than two full consecutive terms or eight consecutive years, Marino said there are at least five committee members who have served longer than allowed under the charter.

“These members should be removed from the committee since their service exceeds the length of time permitted under the charter,” Marino said.

On behalf of Alcyone and Riano, Marino demands the town immediately advise the nine members identified in the letter that they are no longer eligible to serve on the committee, immediately advise all town officials that all prior action of the committee is to be considered void and immediately advise the remaining five members that the committee lacks a quorum to meet and cannot conduct business until membership is in compliance with the charter and state law.

Marino said if these concerns are not addressed by Feb. 4, his clients are prepared to seek a writ of mandamus to compel the necessary action.

“The committee has developed a unique and key role in the town. Its advice reaches all levels of town government, including the Board of Education,” Marino said. “The failure to comply with state law and mandatory charter provisions risks the public’s confidence in the town government and undermines the credibility, integrity and stated mission of the committee.”

