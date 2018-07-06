Researchers collect oral histories from rural New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Two New Mexico State University researchers are traveling the state to collect stories about daily life in rural New Mexico during the early- and mid-1900s.

Associate professor Mary Alice Scott and assistant professor Kelly Jenks say the goal is to record these oral histories before the memories are forgotten.

Scott says this era marked a turbulent time in the state's history and the interviews done so far say a lot about how rural families and communities were affected by events like World War II.

Jenks says the team is targeting regions and communities that have often been neglected.

They're working with the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum to transcribe and archive the interviews. They plan to share some stories in a series of public talks next spring.