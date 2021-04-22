Research on shaken baby syndrome helps free 15-year inmate OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press April 22, 2021 Updated: April 22, 2021 3:08 p.m.
1 of3 In this photo provided by LaDonna Thomas, Clifton Jones poses in Fort Mitchell, Ala., on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Jones, a man imprisoned for 15 years for shaking his month-old son to death, is free after prosecutors and a judge agreed that the scientific research underlying what was once called "shaken baby syndrome" has changed significantly in recent years. Jones, 45, was released this month from Soledad State Prison in California after a judge agreed to resentence him to a lesser offense. (Courtesy of LaDonna Thomas via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 In this photo provided by LaDonna Thomas, Clifton Jones, center, poses with his sister, LaDonna Thomas, and his great-niece, Erin Nelson, in Fort Mitchell, Ala., on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Jones, a man imprisoned for 15 years for shaking his month-old son to death is free after prosecutors and a judge agreed that the scientific research underlying what was once called "shaken baby syndrome" has changed significantly in recent years. Jones, 45, was released this month from Soledad State Prison in California after a judge agreed to resentence him to a lesser offense. (Courtesy of LaDonna Thomas via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man imprisoned for 15 years in the death of his month-old son is free after prosecutors and a judge agreed that the scientific research underlying what was once called “shaken baby syndrome” has changed significantly in recent years.
Clifton Jones, 45, was released this month from Soledad State Prison after a judge agreed to resentence him to a lesser offense.
Written By
OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ