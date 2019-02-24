Rescuers search for missing skier after Austrian avalanche

Emergency service helicopters work to ferry rescue search workers to the scene of an avalanche which buried a group of skiers Saturday, in Reutte, Austria, Sunday Feb. 24, 2019. Austrian authorities say a German man is still missing after an avalanche buried a group of skiers, killing one and injuring a second. (Extremwetter & News TV via AP) less Emergency service helicopters work to ferry rescue search workers to the scene of an avalanche which buried a group of skiers Saturday, in Reutte, Austria, Sunday Feb. 24, 2019. Austrian authorities say a ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Rescuers search for missing skier after Austrian avalanche 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say a German man is still missing after an avalanche in Austria buried a group of backcountry skiers, killing one and injuring a second. Three other skiers were rescued unharmed.

The Austrian news agency APA reported Sunday that Austrian and German rescue teams and planes were looking for the missing 43-year-old man, but their search was complicated by the threat of new avalanches.

The six men had been on a backcountry tour through a forest near the Austrian town of Reutte on the German border when an avalanche buried them Saturday afternoon on a treeless stretch.

The missing man, the 42-year-old who died and the 37-year-old who was injured were all from Bavaria in southern Germany. It wasn't clear where the three unharmed men came from.