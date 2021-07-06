Rescuers search for missing in Japan amid fresh slide risks MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press July 6, 2021 Updated: July 6, 2021 3:50 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Rescue workers faced the risk of more mudslides Tuesday as they searched for more than two dozen people still missing three days after a torrent of mud and debris ripped through a Japanese resort town and killed at least four people.
About 2,000 rescuers were deployed in the ravaged part of Atami, where workers and dogs carefully searched inside homes that were destroyed and filled with mud in Saturday's disaster. A slight rain continued to fall and the risk of further mudslides occasionally disrupted operations.