Rescue workers in Malaysia free people trapped by flooding Dec. 20, 2021 Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 12:28 a.m.
1 of13 Residents wade through a flooded road in Shah Alam, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Rescue services on Monday worked to free thousands of people trapped by Malaysia's worst flooding in years after heavy rains stopped following more than three days of torrential downpours in the capital and around the country.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Rescue teams on Monday worked to free people trapped by Malaysia’s worst flooding in years after heavy rains stopped following more than three days of torrential downpours in the capital and around the country. At least three people were reported to have died as a result of the flooding.
At least 10,000 people were trapped by floods over the weekend and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said rains had dumped more water on the capital and surrounding Selangor state than the monthly average for this time of the year, which is marked by monsoons and wet weather.