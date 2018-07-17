Republicans up with site critical of SC Dem governor nominee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With less than four months until South Carolina voters pick their next governor, a Republican group is taking on the Democratic nominee for backing tax increases,

The Republican Governors Association on Tuesday launched a website accusing Columbia state Rep. James Smith of "consistently and shamelessly" supporting tax hikes.

The website provides no details backing up the RGA's assertions. Upon request, the group provided The Associated Press with several media articles about Smith's stances, including support of raising the gas tax.

Legislative Republicans and Democrats alike voted overwhelmingly in 2017 to pass the increase, subsequently overriding Gov. Henry McMaster's veto.

In a statement to AP, Smith called the attacks "tired, false, divisive drivel that has driven so many good people away from politics." Smith and McMaster face voters November 6.