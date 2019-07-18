Republicans reveal endorsements for 2019 elections

Vik Muktavaram was endorsed by the RTC for the Westport Board of Education. Vik Muktavaram was endorsed by the RTC for the Westport Board of Education. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Republicans reveal endorsements for 2019 elections 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The Westport Republican Town Committee has announced its nominations for November’s municipal elections, and they could be looking to take majorities on several boards.

“We are absolutely delighted with our strong slate of candidates,” Westport RTC Chairman Joe Sledge said in a statement Thursday morning. “They are an extremely talented and accomplished group of individuals who, along with Westport’s successful First Selectman Jim Marpe and Second Selectwoman Jen Tooker, will work hard to protect Westport’s schools, property values and quality of life.”

Board of Education member Vik Muktavaram was endorsed to continue his role on the Board of Education. The RTC also endorsed Westport parent Liz Heyer for the BOE, which Democrats currently control with four out of seven members.

The RTC also endorsed Jay DesMarteau, Michael Guadarrama and Tom Lasersohn for the Board of Finance. Unless a challenge is mounted, BOF Vice Chairman Michael Rea and member James Westphal would step down.

On the Planning and Zoning Commission, incumbents Chip Stephens, Al Gratix and Cathy Walsh were endorsed along with newcomer Jon Olefson. Democrats currently hold the majority in the seven-member commission with four members.

Republican incumbents Tom Hood and Liz Wong were endorsed, along with newcomer Tim Wetmore, to the Zoning Board of Appeals, which Democrats also control with three out of five seats.

Incumbent Garson Heller was also endorsed for the Board of Assessment Appeals.

“Our candidates understand the challenges and opportunities facing Westport, and they are best prepared, most qualified public servants to lead us forward,” Sledge said.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com