Republicans lining up for 2020 House fights in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The political fight over Orange County isn't over.

Republican candidates are starting to line up with plans to take back four U.S. House seats that Democrats seized last year.

The latest sign of the emerging 2020 campaign: Republican Young Kim filed federal paperwork to run in the state's 39th Congressional District that cuts across the northern part of the county.

Her candidacy could set up a potential rematch with Democrat Gil Cisneros, who defeated her in a tight race in 2018.

Orange County was once a nationally known Republican stronghold. But Hillary Clinton won the county in the 2016 presidential race before Democrats grabbed a cluster of GOP-held House seats last year.

Those upsets helped Democrats retake the House.

Kim is expected to make a formal announcement shortly.