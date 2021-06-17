Republicans juggle deficit, pandemic and schools in budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania are working to assemble a budget plan that would use billions in federal pandemic relief and surplus state tax dollars to help prop up existing programs, boost aid to public schools and inject cash into sectors hard-hit by the pandemic.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Pat Browne, R-Lehigh, said the state's finances are under extreme pressure to meet growing demands on the state's health care and human services, in particular long-term care for the elderly.