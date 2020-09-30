Republicans don't want Bucks, Brewers at early voting sites

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party warned Milwaukee's chief elections official that it would be illegal for any Milwaukee Bucks or Brewers players or mascots to participate in early voting events planned at their stadiums in the days leading up to the election.

Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt sent the letter Tuesday to Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.

Milwaukee plans to allow for in-person absentee voting at Miller Park and Fiserv Forum between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1. Voters can vote early in person there or also return their mailed absentee ballots.

Woodall-Vogg said Wednesday there would be no illegal electioneering at either location. She said the decision to use Miller Park and Fisev Forum as early voting sites was based on finding a safe location to vote amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hitt cited state law that defined illegal electioneering as “any activity which is intended to influence voting at an election.”

“All of the Bucks' and Brewers' athletes and mascots are, of course, beloved of their fans, so their presence at a venue is undoubtedly something of significant value,” Hitt wrote. “Consequently, it would be inappropriate for them to be at Miller Park or Fiserv Forum while those venues are in use as alternate absentee ballot sites.”